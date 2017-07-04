ZURICH, July 4 Switzerland's financial watchdog
FINMA remains in touch with Credit Suisse over its role
in arranging loans for Mozambique state-owned companies, a
spokesman for the regulator said on Tuesday, after an
independent report concluded it was unclear how the money had
been spent.
Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, and
Russian lender VTB have come under scrutiny after negotiating
loans totalling some $2 billion with three firms owned by
Mozambique - one of the poorest countries in the world.
Discovery of the loans to tuna fishing company EMATUM,
security firm Proindicus and Mozambique Asset Management (MAM)
led the International Monetary Fund and Western donors to halt
support for Mozambique, triggering the collapse of its currency
and leading to a default on debt.
In an audit released last month, risk management firm Kroll
Inc said officials in the southern African country had given
inconsistent answers about how $500 million earmarked for the
tuna fishing company had been spent.
It also showed Credit Suisse and VTB Capital were paid a
total of $199.7 million in fees.
Credit Suisse disputed the report's findings, saying banking
fees charged to arrange loans for Mozambique's state-owned
companies amounted to $23 million.
FINMA, Credit Suisse's main supervisory body, first said
last year that it had spoken to the bank about the issue.
On Tuesday a spokesman said it was still in discussion with
Credit Suisse over the matter, following the release of the
audit report.
Credit Suisse declined to comment.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Alexander Smith, Greg
Mahlich)