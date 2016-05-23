Mozambique misses $178 million loan repayment deadline

MAPUTO, May 23 (Reuters) - Mozambique missed a deadline on Monday to repay $178 million on a $535 million government-guaranteed loan arranged by Russia's VTB Bank for a state-run firm to build shipyards, a finance ministry source said.

The source added that creditors had rejected the war-scarred southeast African nation's initial proposals to renegotiate repayment terms, although talks to try to reach a deal were continuing.

VTB did not respond to requests for comment submitted earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Ed Cropley and John Stonestreet)