a year ago
Mozambique misses $178 million loan repayment deadline
May 23, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

Mozambique misses $178 million loan repayment deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO, May 23 (Reuters) - Mozambique missed a deadline on Monday to repay $178 million on a $535 million government-guaranteed loan arranged by Russia's VTB Bank for a state-run firm to build shipyards, a finance ministry source said.

The source added that creditors had rejected the war-scarred southeast African nation's initial proposals to renegotiate repayment terms, although talks to try to reach a deal were continuing.

VTB did not respond to requests for comment submitted earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Ed Cropley and John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
