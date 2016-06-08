FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mozambique still negotiating with VTB over late debt payment
June 8, 2016

Mozambique still negotiating with VTB over late debt payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO, June 8 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s state firm MAM is still in talks with Russia’s VTB Bank over a late $178 million loan repayment, Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane said on Wednesday, urging both parties not to rely on a government bailout.

Mozambique Asset Management (MAM) borrowed $535 million from VTB to build shipyards in Maputo and the northern town of Pemba in expectation of a rapid takeoff in the offshore gas sector but missed a May 23 deadline for its first loan repayment.

Maleiane also said the government had revised its economic growth forecast for this year down to between 5 to 6 percent from an original target of 7 percent as austerity measures and debt repayments limited state spending. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

