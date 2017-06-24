MAPUTO, June 24 Mozambique did not adequately
show where at least $500 million out of $2 billion in loans
meant for state companies was allocated, according to an audit
by risk-management firm Kroll released on Saturday.
"Until the inconsistencies are resolved, and satisfactory
documentation is provided, at least USD 500 million of
expenditure of a potentially sensitive nature remains unaudited
and unexplained," Kroll said in a 57-page audit summary.
Credit Suisse and Russia's VTB Capital were paid a total of
$199.7 million in fees to arrange the loans, the audit showed.
The discovery of the unapproved loans last year prompted the
International Monetary Fund and Western donors to end budgetary
support for Mozambique, leading to a collapse of the southern
African country's currency and defaults on its debt.
(Writing by Joe Brock; editing by Mark Heinrich)