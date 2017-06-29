(Adds more quotes, detail, background)
By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, June 29 Holders of Mozambique's
sovereign dollar bonds said on Thursday the government had no
reason to honour guarantees on loans given to state-owned firms,
which they said should be liquidated to clean up government
finances.
Debt-ridden Mozambique released on Saturday a forensic audit
report into $2 billion worth of loans made to tuna fishing
company EMATUM, security firm Proindicus and Mozambique Asset
Management(MAM).
The report by risk management firm Kroll Inc found around a
quarter of the money remained unaccounted for. It said no
evidence was provided that any assessment took place before
government guarantees worth $1 billion were signed. Potential
conflict of interest issues were also identified, it added.
Reacting to the report, the Global Group of Mozambique
Bondholders (GGBM) said in an emailed statement it was "evident
that there is no basis -- in either Mozambican or English law --
for the Mozambique government to honour the purported guarantees
of the Proindicus and MAM loans."
"Disavowal of those purported guarantees and the liquidation
of Proindicus, MAM, and Ematum is the appropriate restructuring
that needs to take place to clean up the system," GGBM said.
This would also help insulate the government balance sheet
from further liabilities and help restore access to external
financing for Mozambique, the group added.
Discovery of the previously hidden credits led the
International Monetary Fund and Western donors to halt support
to Mozambique, triggering the collapse of its currency and
leading to a default on debt.
Mozambique told its creditors last autumn that its debt
position was unsustainable and it had to renegotiate repayment
terms. Bondholders dug in their heels, saying they had already
accepted one debt swap in the spring of 2016, and other lenders
should be first in line to take additional pain.
In its latest statement, the group also said Mozambique's
economy was improving thanks to a strengthening of the Metical
currency, a recovery in exports and an increase in foreign
exchange reserves.
Government efforts to tackle expenditure such as fuel
subsidies, increased tax receipts and a recovery in foreign
direct investment had also helped, the group said.
The GGMB estimated that the government's capacity to service
its debt payments over the next five years had improved by about
$850 million.
The 2023 bond has some $727 million
outstanding, according to Reuters data. Two-thirds of that issue
is held by the steering committee of the group, or large
bondholders supporting it, a lawyer for the GGBM said.
(Editing by Sujata Rao and Jon Boyle)