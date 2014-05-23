FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mozambique's Renamo leader Dhlakama says intends to run for presidency
#Industrials
May 23, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

Mozambique's Renamo leader Dhlakama says intends to run for presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO, May 23 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s Renamo opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama said on Friday he intended to run as a candidate in an Oct. 15 presidential election, but demanded safety guarantees from the government to be able to leave his bush hideout.

“I am interested in coming out of the bush to start my party work for the presidential election,” Dhlakama, who has been in hiding for more than a year to escape what he says is government persecution, told reporters in a conference call from the Gorongosa district in central Sofala province. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)

