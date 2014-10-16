UPDATE 2-Early projections point to Frelimo win in Mozambique elections

* But opposition deputies complain of intimidation, fraud

* Allegations raise fears outcome may be disputed

* Observers had reported generally peaceful vote

* Police clashed with Renamo supporters (Updates provisional results, number of votes counted)

By Pascal Fletcher and Manuel Mucari

MAPUTO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s ruling Frelimo party and its presidential candidate appeared to be heading for victory in keenly-fought elections, early voting returns and civil society projections showed on Thursday, but some opponents denounced intimidation and fraud.

Provisional results from Mozambican electoral authorities, with votes counted from 25 percent of polling stations, put Frelimo candidate and former defence minister Filipe Nyusi in the lead with 63 percent, ahead of Renamo’s Afonso Dhlakama with 29.4 percent.

The partial returns showed Daviz Simango of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) in third place with 7.6 percent.

Wednesday’s voting was generally peaceful according to international observers, but protesting Renamo supporters clashed with police overnight in the second city of Beira and in Nampula in the north.

On Thursday, Renamo parliament members accused the ruling party of using intimidation and fraud to influence the vote.

Those allegations raised fears of a possible disputed outcome in the elections, which are seen as key to guaranteeing stability as Mozambique prepares to reap revenues from new found gas and oil reserves.

A Frelimo spokesman quickly dismissed the alleged irregularities, which could not be independently confirmed.

A separate projection by the Mozambique Political Process Bulletin predicted a Frelimo victory with Nyusi polling 60 percent and Dhlakama 32 percent.

The report was published by a civil society grouping which has given detailed daily reports of the electoral process from a network of local reporters across the country.

It said this was based on preliminary numbers and projections, after most polling stations posted up voting tally sheets available for public scrutiny. The reporting group included the respected Centre for Public Integrity (CIP).

These early indications of a Frelimo victory were in line with most expectations for Wednesday’s presidential and legislative elections, the fifth held in the southern African nation since the end of a 1975-1992 civil war.

The war fought between Frelimo and Renamo began soon after Mozambique’s independence from Portugal and ended with a 1992 peace pact.

The national electoral commission was expected to continue issuing provisional results over the next 24-48 hours.

Observer teams from the African Union, the European Union and other international bodies, are due to give their initial verdicts on the elections on Friday. They had deployed more than 1,000 monitors across the country.

With tabulation of votes still underway, prominent Renamo parliamentarian Ivone Soares accused police in northern Nampula province of intimidating electors and harassing her personally. “It seems as though it’s the police who are running the elections,” said Soares. “How will it be a transparent process?”

Another Renamo deputy and spokesman of the party’s parliamentary group, Arnaldo Chalaua, accused state TV and radio of selectively announcing individual polling station results.

“There is a fraud going on,” he said.

CALL FOR CREDIBLE OUTCOME

Frelimo spokesman Damiao Jose rejected the allegations made by the Renamo deputies. “There were no irregularities. The process was orderly, transparent and peaceful,” he told Reuters.

When Dhlakama voted on Wednesday, he urged the electoral authorities to ensure that the election outcome be credible and transparent “for the first time”. He has lost every election to Frelimo over the last two decades, alleging fraud every time.

Some analysts predicted a close race. If Frelimo’s Nyusi fails to secure more than 50 percent of the total vote, he will face a second round run-off with his nearest contender in which the anti-Frelimo votes would be united against him.

The new president will oversee the bringing into production of large-scale offshore natural gas and oil projects in the north already being developed by investors such as U.S. oil major Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Italy’s Eni.

In their campaigns, Renamo’s Dhlakama and MDM’s Simango attacked what they say is the stranglehold Frelimo has long maintained over political and economic power in Mozambique.

In the two years before the vote, Dhlakama’s armed Renamo partisans clashed sporadically with government troops and police and ambushed traffic on a north-south highway, triggering some concerns Mozambique could slide back into civil war.

The white-haired, bespectacled former guerrilla leader, who is 61, emerged from a bush hideout only last month. Outgoing Frelimo President Armando Guebuza is barred by the constitution from standing for a third term. (Editing by Angus MacSwan and Andrew Heavens)