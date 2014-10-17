FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mozambique vote "generally" free and fair-regional observers
October 17, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Mozambique vote "generally" free and fair-regional observers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Observers from southern African states declared Mozambique’s general elections generally “free, fair, and credible” on Friday, South African foreign minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane told a news conference.

Regional grouping SADC gave the positive assessment of the presidential and legislative elections held on Wednesday as the main opposition party Renamo denounced alleged fraud and intimidation at the polls in the former Portuguese colony. (Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Ed Cropley)

