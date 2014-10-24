Frelimo candidate Nyusi wins Mozambique elections - provisional result

MAPUTO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s ruling Frelimo party and its candidate Filipe Nyusi won the country’s presidential and legislative elections, according to provisional results announced by the national electoral commission (CNE), with all votes counted.

The results of the Oct. 15 vote, which need to be ratified by the Constitutional Court, gave Nyusi 57 percent of the votes, while Renamo’s Afonso Dhlakama had just over 36 percent and Daviz Simango of the Mozambique Democratic Movement nearly 7 percent. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)