RPT-Mozambique launches exchange offer on Ematum bonds

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

By Natalie Harrison

NEW YORK, March 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Mozambique is asking holders of bonds in a government-owned tuna-fishing company to swap the debt for a new US dollar-denominated 2023 bonds to smooth its debt maturity profile.

The issuer is offering to exchange 2020 maturing bonds (with US$697m outstanding) that paid a 6.305% coupon, into new January 2023s. The old 2020s were sold three years ago to build a state tuna-fishing fleet and to bolster maritime security.

The maximum issue price on the new notes would be 80. The early minimum exchange ratio is 100% and the base minimum exchange ratio is 95%.

The bond, issued through an SPV called Mozambique Ematum Finance, has been volatile in secondary markets amid talk that Mozambique may seek to renegotiate the terms of the bond.

The commodity slump, and depreciation in its currency, has had a significant impact on the Mozambique economy.

The government paid the bond’s last coupon in September, but the bonds are still languishing and were trading at a cash price of US$75.75 on Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The next interest payment is due on March 11.

In the exchange offer documents, Mozambique said it would continue to pay interest on the notes going forward but was seeking, through the debt exchange, “to manage its liabilities and smooth its debt maturity profile.”

Joint dealer managers Credit Suisse Securities and VTB Capital have set an early exchange and consent deadline of March 21 2016, and a final exchange and consent deadline of March 29, 2016. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)