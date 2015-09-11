FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Engen's new terminal in Mozambique to boost fuel security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Engen, majority owned by Malaysia’s national oil company, has opened a new 24,000 cubic metre terminal in Mozambique that will boost regional fuel security, the company said on Friday.

The terminal in Beira will supply petrol, diesel and lubricants to the southern African country where massive coal and offshore gas finds are stimulating economic growth, as well as neighbouring Zimbabwe and Botswana, a statement said. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Mark Potter)

