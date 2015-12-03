Eni and Anadarko join forces on Mozambique gas projects

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s Eni has agreed with Anadarko Petroleum to start development of adjoining Mozambique offshore gas fields as the East African country strives to become a key global supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

An Eni statement on Thursday said that the two companies would develop straddling reservoirs in the gas-rich Rovuma Basin off the northern coast of Mozambique “in a separate but coordinated way” until 24 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas is developed.

Further development would be in the hands of a joint venture that would be equally owned by the two groups, it added.

Mozambique, one of the world’s poorest countries, is hoping to fuel future prosperity with revenue from an estimated 180 trillion cubic feet of offshore gas -- enough to supply Germany, Britain, France and Italy for nearly two decades.

The operating agreement, which is subject to final government approval, involves Eni’s Mamba field in the Rovuma Basin’s Area 4 and Anadarko’s Prosperidade acreage in Area 1.

Area 4, Eni’s biggest ever discovery, holds 85 tcf of gas and is 50 percent owned by the Italian major.

Area 1 has reserves of more than 75 tcf and is operated by Anadarko with a 26.5 percent equity stake.

Both Eni and Anadarko still have to make final investment decisions on the projects, which will include development of large LNG facilities to export gas mainly to Asian markets.

Oil and gas companies worldwide have been delaying big development projects after a sharp fall in oil prices, while the price of LNG in Asian markets is tied to the value of crude.

There was speculation earlier this year that Anadarko might sell assets in Mozambique while Eni is actively looking to reduce its stake in Area 4.