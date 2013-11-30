FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mozambique Airlines plane crashes in Namibia, killing all 34 on board
November 30, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

Mozambique Airlines plane crashes in Namibia, killing all 34 on board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINDHOEK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A Mozambique Airlines plane en route to Angola crashed in a game park in northeast Namibia killing all 34 people on board, a Namibian police official said on Saturday.

Namibian Police Force Deputy Commissioner Willy Bampton told Reuters the burned out wreckage of the aircraft, which went missing on Friday, was found in the Bwabwata National Park, near the borders with Angola and Botswana.

“The plane has been completely burnt to ashes and there are no survivors,” Bampton said. (Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch; writing by David Dolan; editing by Pascal Fletcher)

