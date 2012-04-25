FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil says finds partner for Mozambican blocks
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 25, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

Statoil says finds partner for Mozambican blocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO, April 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas producer Statoil has found a partner to take a 25 percent stake in its two Mozambican blocks where drilling will start next year, an official said on Wednesday.

It did not name the partner.

“We will announce this very shortly, I hope next week. We have signed and are waiting for the government to approve,” Mogens Ramm, Statoil’s VP for exploration told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy and mining conference in Maputo.

Statoil is the operator of Blocks 2 and 5 in the northern Rovuma basin, where U.S. oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum and Italy’s Eni have recently made huge gas discoveries, boosting interest in the southern African country.

Mozambique estimates energy firms will spend $50 billion over the next decade to develop its liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.