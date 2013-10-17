FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renamo rebels kill 7 Mozambique soldiers - local media
October 17, 2013 / 4:34 PM / 4 years ago

Renamo rebels kill 7 Mozambique soldiers - local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Suspected Renamo guerrillas killed seven Mozambican soldiers in an ambush on Thursday near the former rebel group’s remote mountain hideout, the latest flare-up in a simmering insurgency that has alarmed foreign mining investors, local media said.

Ministry of Defence spokesman Cristovao Chume confirmed the attack on a military patrol near Gorongosa, in the middle of the war-scarred southern African nation, but denied that any soldiers had been killed.

He told reporters two Renamo militiamen had been killed in an exchange of fire. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
