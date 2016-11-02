FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Mozambique expects Eni decision on LNG investment this year
November 2, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 10 months ago

Mozambique expects Eni decision on LNG investment this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni should make a final investment decision on its first offshore deep-water Liquefied Natural Gas project in Mozambique by the end of this year, Energy Minister Lleticia da Silva Klemens said on Wednesday.

U.S. company Anadarko is expected to make its own investment decision on a separate LNG project next year, da Silva Klemens said.

Mozambique has some 85 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves -- enough to supply Germany, Britain, France and Italy for nearly two decades. It is likely to take at least five years after final investment decisions before gas production begins. (Reporting by Joe Brock. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
