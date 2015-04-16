FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mozambique delays oil, gas bid round until July 30
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Mozambique delays oil, gas bid round until July 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO, April 16 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s fifth oil and gas bid round will close on July 30, delayed from its previous April 30 deadline, the government said on Thursday, without giving a reason.

The 15 exploration blocks on offer include three new areas of the northern Rovuma Basin, where U.S. oil major Anadarko Petroleum and Italy’s Eni are developing multi-billion-dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects.

The latest bid round has been delayed several times.

The southern African country hopes to harness its vast natural gas reserves to become the world’s third-largest LNG exporter, behind Qatar and Australia. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.