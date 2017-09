CAPE TOWN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mozambique will hold its next bidding rounds to explore new fossil fuel blocks in 2017, a senior official said on Thursday.

“We will do it in 2017. Our strategy now is to do it every two years,” Jose Branquinho, the head of resource assessment at Mozambique’s Institute of National Petroleum (INP), told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Cape Town.