FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trafigura places lowest bid for Mozambique's oil products term
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
December 16, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Trafigura places lowest bid for Mozambique's oil products term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - European trader Trafigura has placed the lowest bid in a term tender issued by Mozambique for oil products to be delivered over December to June, industry sources said on Monday.

Mozambique’s sole importer of fuel Imopetro was seeking 130,000 tonnes of gasoline, 50,000 tonnes of jet fuel and 500,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery from either December 2013 to May 2014 or January to June next year.

Trafigura placed the lowest weighted average premium of $41.27 a tonne for the oil products, out of nine other bids, the sources said.

Trafigura had the lowest bids for jet fuel and gasoil, while Total had the lowest bid for gasoline, the sources added.

Imopetro is expected to award the tender later this week, they said.

The company’s previous term was awarded to Vitol at a weighted average premium of about $45 a tonne, an industry source has said earlier. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.