Rio Tinto among main bidders for Mozambique railway project
April 10, 2013 / 6:27 PM / 4 years ago

Rio Tinto among main bidders for Mozambique railway project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 10 (Reuters) - Mozambique has solicited bids for a new $3 billion railway and port development project to boost exports of coal, with mining giant Rio Tinto among the six preferred bidders, its transport minister said on Wednesday.

Apart from Rio Tinto, mostly logistics companies were among the final six, with a winner to be chosen by July, Transport Minister Paulo Zucula told Reuters By telephone.

“We had 21 companies in the pre-selection phase and we have selected six preferred bidders who are now preparing their full bids,” Zucula said.

