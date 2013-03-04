FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mozambique reopens coal export railway after floods
March 4, 2013 / 8:42 AM / in 5 years

Mozambique reopens coal export railway after floods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - Mozambique has reopened the Sena railway line, the only available rail coal export route for mining giants Vale and Rio Tinto , following flooding along the tracks, state logistics group CFM said.

“We have sent a letter to the coal exporters last week that the line is open although they have yet to start sending trains,” Sancho Junior, director of the Sena railway rehabilitation project, which falls under CFM, told Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)

