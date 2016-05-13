FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mozambique's central bank leaves key lending rate at 12.75 percent
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

Mozambique's central bank leaves key lending rate at 12.75 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO, May 13 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s central bank left its benchmark lending rate at 12.75 percent on Friday, its monetary policy committee said on the bank’s website.

The bank said it was concerned after donors suspended financial assistance to the country as this would have a negative impact on the state’s budget and balance of payments.

Mozambique’s admission of hidden debt to the International Monetary Fund in April has hit cash inflows, with the World Bank delaying approval of development loans while the United States government is reviewing the $400 million it provides annually to the cash-strapped country. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.