Mozambique's central bank leaves key lending rate at 12.75 percent

MAPUTO, May 13 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s central bank left its benchmark lending rate at 12.75 percent on Friday, its monetary policy committee said on the bank’s website.

The bank said it was concerned after donors suspended financial assistance to the country as this would have a negative impact on the state’s budget and balance of payments.

Mozambique’s admission of hidden debt to the International Monetary Fund in April has hit cash inflows, with the World Bank delaying approval of development loans while the United States government is reviewing the $400 million it provides annually to the cash-strapped country. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)