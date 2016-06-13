FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mozambique's central bank raises key lending rate to 14.25 percent
#Market News
June 13, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

Mozambique's central bank raises key lending rate to 14.25 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAPUTO, June 13 (Reuters) - Mozambique's central bank lifted its benchmark lending rate by 150 basis points to 14.25 percent on Monday, its monetary policy committee said on the bank's website.

The bank said it was concerned by the persistence of inflationary and exchange rate pressures arising from the suspension of foreign aid by international donors.

Mozambique in April admitted to the International Monetary Fund that it had large of amounts hidden debt, causing numerous funding organisations including the United States and the World Bank to review loans to the cash-strapped country.

Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
