MAPUTO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mozambique's central bank has lifted its benchmark lending rate by 600 basis points to 23.25 percent, its monetary policy committee said on Friday.

The Bank of Mozambique said in a statement the decision was taken to stabilise the exchange rate and tame high inflation, which quickened to 21.96 percent in August. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard)