Nigeria inflation rises to 18.72 pct y/y in Jan - stats office
LAGOS, Feb 15 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in January to 18.72 percent from 18.55 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
MAPUTO Feb 13 Mozambique's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 23.25 percent, it said on Monday.
Mozambique's consumer inflation slowed to 25.27 percent year-on-year in December from 26.83 percent in November. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Joe Brock)
ATHENS, Feb 15 Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate picked up in January, statistics service data showed on Wednesday, with the reading coming in above market expectations, hitting almost a five-year high. The reading in January was 1.5 percent from 0.3 percent in December. Consumer prices were led higher by transport, housing, telecoms, alcoholic beverages and tobacco costs. Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting a 0.4 percent print in January. The data al
WINDHOEK, Feb 15 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth. (Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)