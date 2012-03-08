FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mozambique police officer dies in clash with ex-rebels
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 8, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 6 years ago

Mozambique police officer dies in clash with ex-rebels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MAPUTO, March 8 (Reuters) - One Mozambican police officer was killed on Thursday after clashes with members of the former Renamo guerilla movement, police said, highlighting the tensions that still exist in the southern African country despite a 1992 peace accord.

Police spokesman Inacio Dina said 300 armed supporters of the opposition movement had been living at Renamo’s headquarters in the northern city of Nampula, a Renamo stronghold, since December.

They have been waiting for a call from their leader Afonso Dhlakama to start nationwide protests against the ruling Frelimo government, one of the rebels told a local radio station. Police stormed the headquarters early on Thursday.

“During the fire two policeman were shot and one of them passed away before reaching the hospital,” Dina told Reuters.

He added that 22 of the men were captured.

The opposition leader, who still has a big number of former guerrilla soldiers among his followers, has been accusing the ruling party for failing to follow through on some of the promises as part of the peace agreement that brought a 16-year civil war to an end. (Reporting by William Mapote, writing by Agnieszka Flak Editing by Maria Golovnina)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.