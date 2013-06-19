Mozambique's Renamo threatens to "paralyse" coal export line

MAPUTO, June 19 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s Renamo opposition party, a former civil war guerrilla organisation, threatened on Wednesday to “paralyse” the only railway line leading from the country’s northwest coal fields, a major escalation of its tensions with the government.

Jeronimo Malagueta, head of Renamo’s Information Department, told a news conference in Maputo the disruption of the Sena line from Tete to the Indian Ocean port of Beira would last “as long as it takes”. He did not provide further details.