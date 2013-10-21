Mozambique's Renamo says ending 1992 peace agreement with Frelimo government

MAPUTO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s Renamo opposition movement said on Monday it was annulling its 1992 peace agreement with the ruling Frelimo party that ended the country’s civil war, following the capture of one of its bases by government forces.

“Peace is over in the country ... The responsibility lies with the Frelimo government because they didn’t want to listen to Renamo’s grievances,” Renamo spokesman Fernando Mazanga told Reuters. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari in Maputo; Writing by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)