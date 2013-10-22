U.S. says concerned with Mozambique violence, urges dialogue

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday urged Mozambique’s government and Renamo opposition movement to ”move back from the brink’ and take steps to quell an escalation in tensions that have raised fear of a possible return to civil war in the country.

Mozambique’s Renamo former rebel group on Monday declared it was terminating a 1992 peace pact that ended a brutal 1975-1992 civil war after government forces overran the jungle base of opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama.

“We are deeply concerned by the escalation in violence between government security forces and members of the opposition party Renamo,” State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told a daily briefing. “We are encouraging the two parties to take visible and decisive steps to deescalate the current tense environment.” (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)