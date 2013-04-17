Vale's Mozambique coal mine blocked by protesters

MAPUTO, April 17 (Reuters) - Hundreds of protesters blocked the entrance to Vale’s biggest coal mine in Mozambique on Wednesday, saying the Brazilian mining giant had not paid them adequate compensation for relocating them five years ago.

Vale said the protest did not affect production but the rally underscored a lingering problem for the mining firm from poor Mozambicans angry at what they feel are heavy-handed tactics to move them in order to exploit coal deposits.

“All access to the company was blocked. The workers had to sneak out of smaller exits,” a Vale worker who asked not to be named told Reuters by phone.

The protest, which began on Tuesday, broke out after more than a year of negotiations between the company and the protesters, who were resettled in 2008 to make room for the Moatize coal mine in the northwest of the southern African country.

In January 2012, about 700 families resettled about 60 kms (40 miles) from the Moatize site protested against what they said was a lack of water, electricity and fertile agricultural land at their resettlement area.

Vale has said it managed relocations in a fair and equitable manner.

Vale and global mining giant Rio Tinto have invested heavily in the Moatize region, attracted by the 23 billion tonnes of coal estimated to sit there.