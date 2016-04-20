FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mozambique assured all financing disclosed to IMF - source close to Russia's VTB
April 20, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Mozambique assured all financing disclosed to IMF - source close to Russia's VTB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - A source closed to Russia’s second-largest bank VTB said on Wednesday that the bank was assured by Mozambique’s finance ministry that all its financing were disclosed to the International Monetary Fund.

“And more importantly, that the total public debt number disclosed in the prospectus of the recently issued sovereign Eurobond was inclusive of all outstanding direct and publicly guaranteed government debt,” the source said on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Jason Bush)

