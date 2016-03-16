Mozambique currency sinks as "tuna bond" triggers downgrades

MAPUTO, March 16 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s metical currency slid 6 percent on Wednesday after Moody’s and S&P issued ratings downgrades amid mounting concerns about a proposed debt restructuring for a troubled $850 million bond issued by state-run tuna-fishing company Ematum.

S&P lowered Mozambique’s sovereign credit rating from B- to CC, which is “extremely speculative” and just one notch above potential default status.

Mozambique is set to publish more details on Thursday of its exchange offer for the bond, issued in 2013, including coupon and pricing. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)