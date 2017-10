JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mpact Ltd : * Says H1 diluted headline EPS 61.1 cents versus 0.8 cents last year * Says revenue of R3,210 million was 11.7% higher than the comparable prior

period * Says interim gross cash dividend declared of 20 cents per share * Says the marginal growth in non-agricultural sectors evident in the H1

remains a concern across all product sectors * Says revenue of R3.2 billion up 11.7% excluding paperlink