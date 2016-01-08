FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan's NEC Corp in talks to buy India's Mphasis - CNBC TV18
#Market News
January 8, 2016 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's NEC Corp in talks to buy India's Mphasis - CNBC TV18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with Mphasis statement)

MUMBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s NEC Corp is in initial talks to acquire Indian IT services firm Mphasis Ltd , majority owned by HP Inc, CNBC TV18 reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

In a statement to exchanges, Mphasis said the news report was "speculative". (bit.ly/1UByV0C)

“The company does not respond to the market rumours and speculative news reporting,” Mphasis said in the stock exchange disclosure.

Shares in Mphasis, in which HP has a 60.5 percent stake, rose 2.1 percent in the Mumbai market which was up 0.4 percent. (Writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
