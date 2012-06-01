UPDATE 1-MPS may hold too much govt debt-chairman

(Adds comments)

BERLIN/TRENTO, Italy, June 1 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena may have too much Italian government debt on its books, the chairman of Italy’s third-largest bank said on Friday, pointing to risks stemming from sovereign debt holdings amid a euro zone crisis.

“We have to be more selective given the concern weighing on us about the government bonds in our portfolio. Monte dei Paschi may have too much, given its size,” Alessandro Profumo told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin.

Later on Friday, Profumo said that over time MPS would reduce its holdings, without giving any further detail.

“The exposure to Italian government bonds will go down in time,” he told reporters on the margins of an economic conference in Trento, Italy. “It certainly won’t go up.”

MPS, the world’s oldest bank, has 26 billion euros ($32 billion) in Italian government debt on its books and has already said in the past that it needed to cut the level.

European lenders have been asked by regulators to mark-to-market their sovereign bond holdings and hold more capital to cushion against the impact of the sovereign debt crisis.

A reigniting euro zone debt crisis has pushed up Italian government bond yields in the last two months, threatening the value of large portfolios held by domestic lenders.

The European Banking Authority said in April that BMPS had to fill a 3.3 billion euro capital shortfall by June.

MPS is preparing a series of measures that could include issuing contingent convertible bonds that convert into equity if the bank’s core tier one capital falls below a certain level. ($1 = 0.8088 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene and Valentina Za)