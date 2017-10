MILAN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy’s bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said he had no details on the coupon and the timing of state loans.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s third biggest lender posted a higher-than-expected loss of 1.62 billion euros in the first half of the year due to writedowns on goodwill and financial assets. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)