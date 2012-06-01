MPS may hold too much govt debt-chairman

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena may have too much government debt on its books, the newly appointed chairman of Italy’s third-largest bank said on Friday, underscoring worries about the impact of the sovereign debt crisis on bank balance sheets.

“We have to be more selective given the concern weighing on us about the government bonds in our portfolio. Monte dei Paschi may have too much, given its size,” Alessandro Profumo told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin.

MPS, the world’s oldest bank, has some 26 billion euros ($32 billion)in Italian government debt on its books and has already said in the past that it needed to cut the level.

Over recent months, Italian government bond yields have climbed to dangerous levels of around 6 percent as worries about the Spanish banking sector and Greece’s future in the euro have raised doubts about the future of the single currency.

In turn, that has added to pressure on banks to make extra provisioning to maintain their capital buffers.

The European Banking Authority, which has set tougher capital requirements for EU banks, said in April that BMPS had to fill a 3.3 billion euro capital shortfall by June.

MPS is preparing a series of measures that could include issuing contingent convertible bonds that convert into equity if the bank’s core tier one capital falls below a certain level. ($1 = 0.8088 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Gavin Jones.)