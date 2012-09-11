MPS shows market rally limits

LONDON, Sept 11 (IFR) - A new euro senior unsecured transaction for Italy’s third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, is struggling to gain momentum as investors draw the line at more difficult credits.

The world’s oldest bank opened books on a new two-year senior trade at mid-swaps plus 450bp area on Tuesday via Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, MPS and Natixis, but at the last update, orders had only made it to some EUR400m. The deal is the first time MPS has sold a public transaction since a EUR1.25bn two-year priced at the end of February at 365bp over swaps.

Investors’ response is in sharp contrast to the reception given to Intesa Sanpaolo’s EUR1.25bn four-year priced on Monday that attracted more than EUR3.25bn of demand.

“For those investors wanting to take peripheral exposure, they are doing so via names like Intesa and UniCredit,” said a FIG syndicate banker. “Why do you need to buy MPS, which is a basket case and still going through a restructuring that you don’t know when it is going to end when you can buy names like Intesa or UniCredit?”

He added that with the 100bp-150bp tightening seen in peripheral credits over the last week, investors who had missed the rally would be reluctant to jump into new issues, especially for the more difficult names.

A EUR1bn three-year bond for national champion UniCredit priced before the ECB meeting last week came at 390bp over mid-swaps, while today’s MPS is being marketed at plus 450bp area, which sums up the extent of the tightening seen over recent days. A banker away from the trade estimated around 50bp of new issue premium. According to Markit, there is a gap of over 240bp between the two issuer’s five-year CDS.

Investor response to MPS is similar to what more difficult Spanish credits such as Banco Sabadell and Banesto have been faced with. Sabadell is currently marketing a EUR500m two-year covered bond, which at the last update was only just nearing subscription.

“The market has found the line and investors are thinking about credit risk, not just pricing,” the banker said.

LTRO NET NOT ENOUGH

It appears that even though the MPS transaction falls within the LTRO safety net, this has not given investors quite enough comfort. “The fact that they can finance themselves does not mean they have enough capital,” another banker said. “Who’s to say that you won’t end up being hair-cut further down the road. In a way, I would argue there is more clarity with the Spanish banks, where they are much further down the road in terms of sector restructuring.”

MPS posted higher-than-expected losses of EUR1.62bn in the first half of the year as a result of write-downs on goodwill and financial assets.

The bank was forced to request state aid earlier this year as it struggled with capitalisation levels. It will sell EUR3.4bn of bonds to the Italian Treasury, which includes EUR1.9bn of debt sold in order to replace Tremonti bonds it took out in 2009. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)