S&P puts Monte Paschi on watch negative

MILAN, June 19 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s put Italy’s No. 3 bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena on credit watch with negative implications on Monday, citing deteriorating asset quality, weakened earnings and capital needs.

“MPS’ asset quality has deteriorated more than that of its domestic peers during the recent economic downturn,” the U.S. rating agency said in a statement late on Monday.

Italian banks are not in a situation similar to Spain’s banks because they have less exposure to the real estate market and enjoy a relatively high level of household savings, Standard & Poor’s primary credit analyst Renato Panichi told Reuters last week.

However, sovereign debt pressure is weighing on Italian banks as well as the risk of higher non-performing loans because of the recession.

S&P said Monte dei Paschi had a higher stock of non-performing assets and higher coverage than the average for Italian banks at the start of the downturn.

”However, bad debts have continued to accumulate at a rate slightly higher then the Italian average, reaching what we see as a very high 16.2 percent of gross loans at end of March 2012.

S&P said MPS has managed to reduce its capital shortage due by the end of June but still needs about 1.5 billion euros, based on its first-quarter results.

The bank has to plug a capital shortfall of 3.2 billion euros, according to the European Banking Authority’s stress tests.

The U.S. agency said it would review its ‘BBB/A-2’ rating within the next three months after assessing MPS’ plans to address its weaknesses.

The bank, which posted a 4.7 billion euros net loss in 2011, postponed the presentation of its 2012-2015 business plan to June 26 after the elections in Greece. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by David Cowell)