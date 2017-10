MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - The top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has reached an agreement with creditors to move a deadline for talks on debt to June 18, the MPS foundation said on Monday.

The banking foundation controlling Italy’s third-biggest bank is renegotiating terms of its debt with banks.

Creditors include J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca.

A previous deadline extension expired on June 8.