RIO DE JANEIRO, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s MPX , one of the companies in Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista’s EBX group, has signed definitive agreements for the formation of a joint venture with German utility E.ON , a securities filing said on Wednesday.

E.ON said earlier this year it planned to invest at least 10 billion Brazilian reais ($5.42 billion) with MPX to boost growth in developing markets.