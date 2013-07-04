MPX says E.ON to have 38 percent stake in firm - executives

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - MPX Energia SA said on Thursday its partner E.ON SE would have about a 38 percent stake in the firm while Grupo BTG Pactual SA could hold “a little more than 10 percent” after private placement.

Embattled billionaire Eike Batista, who stepped down as chairman of the firm earlier on Thursday, would be left with a stake of about 24 percent, executives including Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Karrer said in a conference call. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Theodore d‘Afflisio)