Shares of Brazil's MPX Energia jump as share sale scrapped

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian power generator MPX Energia SA, part of embattled billionaire Eike Batista’s Grupo EBX conglomerate of energy, mining and logistics firms, jumped nearly 13 percent on Thursday after the company said it would scrap a planned share offering.

Batista will also step down as chairman of the company, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

At 10:16 a.m. (1316 GMT) shares of MPX Energia were up 10.7 percent to 7.14 reais after having risen as high as 7.20 reais earlier in the session.