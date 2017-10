RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Eike Batista, the controlling shareholder of Brazilian energy company MPX Energia SA, confirmed on Thursday he is in talks to sell a stake in the company to Germany’s E.ON SE, according to a securities filing.

Batista said he has no plans to surrender control of MPX, and said there are talks under way to bolster the company’s capital position.