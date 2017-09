Oct 14 (Reuters) - Mr Hamburger SA :

* Says signs a franchise agreement with Monika Symonette Maxsym in Poznan, Poland, to open new restaurant under Mr Hamburger in Pestka Shopping Centre

* Says financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed