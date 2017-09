Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mr Hamburger SA :

* Says following 960,000 zlotys increase in the company’s capital, TKM Pakt Miernikowki, Papierniak, Sendobry sp. J, S.K.A., has its stake in company decreased to 49.75 pct from 54.72 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)