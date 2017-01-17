FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
South Africa's Mr Price posts drop in Q3 sales on clothing markdowns
#Apparel & Accessories
January 17, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 7 months ago

South Africa's Mr Price posts drop in Q3 sales on clothing markdowns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's Mr Price reported lower third-quarter sales on Tuesday, as weak economic growth and tough competition forced the no-frills retailer to sell its clothing at lower prices.

* Total retail sales of 6.1 billion rand for the three months to end-December, 0.5 percent lower than the corresponding period in 2015.

* The difficult trading environment has extended into the second half of the year, Mr Price said in a statement.

* Sales by the firm's apparel division down 1.9 percent and 4.1 lower when measured against comparable stores.

* Higher promotional markdowns were required, particularly in the apparel division, Mr Price said.

* "Poor economic growth, low levels of consumer confidence and higher selling prices driven by a weak and volatile exchange rate has resulted in a very competitive retail environment, with persisting high levels of price discounting and promotional activity," the firm said.

* Other South African clothing retailers Woolworths Holdings and Truworths International last week flagged a drop in half-year profit.

* "Looking ahead, any improvement in economic growth and consumer health is likely to be gradual," Mr Price said. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

