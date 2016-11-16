DIY chain Mr Bricolage to close 17 French stores, cut jobs

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - DIY chain Mr Bricolage said on Wednesday it would close 17 loss-making stores in France next year and cut 238 jobs or 9.5 percent of its workforce under a new turnaround plan.

The plan, which will also see most of its 87 directly-owned stores in France sold to franchise holders, will result in estimated provisions of around 65 million euros ($69.5 million)and weigh on the group's 2016 earnings.

"This resizing of the integrated store portfolio will give the group's additional leeway to invest and develop its business," the company said in a statement.

Mr Bricolage, which competes with the likes of Bricorama, Brico Depot and Leroy Merlin in a fragmented French market, saw its net profit slump 31.5 percent to 9.6 million euros in 2015 on revenue down 2.7 percent to 529.5 million. Directly-owned stores suffered an operating loss of 12 million euros last year.

Under the plan, Mr Bricolage will sell 30 directly-owned stores within two years and as of 2017 invest 13 million euros in another 30 shops before selling them as well at a later point.

Mr Bricolage was the target of a failed bid by Kingfisher , Europe's largest home-improvement retailer, in 2015.

It has a total network of over 800 stores, the bulk of which are owned by independent DIY retailers, in 12 countries and a total workforce of 2,507.

Shares in Mr Bricolage were suspended on Wednesday ahead of the release of the statement. They closed at 12.99 euros on Tuesday and will resume trading on Thursday.