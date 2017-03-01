FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Judge says Japanese investors must prove Ponzi allegations at trial
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 1, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 6 months ago

Judge says Japanese investors must prove Ponzi allegations at trial

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Japanese investors who claim to have lost hundreds of millions of dollars in an alleged Ponzi scheme run by Las Vegas investment company MRI International will have to prove their claims in court, a federal judge in Nevada has ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Howard McKibben denied investors' motion for a judgment holding MRI liable for securities fraud, saying the company's liability depends on disputed issues of fact that cannot be resolved ahead of trial.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2msyWwV

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.