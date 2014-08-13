FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mriya Agro Holding Public Ltd updates on its financial condition
#Credit Markets
August 13, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mriya Agro Holding Public Ltd updates on its financial condition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mriya Agro Holding Public Ltd : * Says Andriy Buryak has resigned from his role as Chief Financial Officer * Says Mr. Buryak to remain member of board until next group extraordinary

shareholder meeting, on August 26 * sAYS to date, has missed about $9 million in interest payments and about $120 million in amortisation payments and principal repayments * Says is evaluating ability to make further payments of interest, amortisation

or principal under current circumstances * Says has provided corporate guarantees of about $200 million in debt

obligations with respect to certain affiliated entities * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

